Hungarian GDP growth slowing in 2019, IMF says

MTI – Econews

The International Monetary Fund is predicting that Hungaryʼs GDP could grow by 2.8% in 2019, as outlined in the November issue of its regional economic outlook report for Europe.

The IMF said domestic demand could increase by 2.7% two years from now, gross investment as a share of GDP could reach 20.9%, annual inflation could be at 3% and unemployment at 4.3%, national news agency MTI reports.

The general government deficit could reach 2.3% of GDP in 2019 while the general government gross debt could fall to 70.2% of GDP. The current account surplus should diminish to 3.2% of GDP.

For 2017 and 2018 the IMF reiterated the macroeconomic forecasts it made in the October issue of its World Economic Outlook report. The IMF also confirmed that it projects consumer prices will rise 2.5% in 2017 and 3.2% in 2018. The unemployment rate should edge down from 4.4% this year to 4.3% next year.

IMF projects a GDP growth of 3.2% this year and 3.4% for 2018. Compared to this, Hungaryʼs government projects GDP growth of 4.1% and 4.3% respectively.