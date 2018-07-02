Hungarian consumers unaware of food additive use

Bence Gaál

According to a study by eNet, sponsored by Coca-Cola, Hungarians use a large amount of additives every day, despite reportedly being distrustful towards them.

According to a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal, a significant portion of Hungarian consumers claim to avoid additives. Almost 90% of those who participated in the survey think that they do not use bulking agents while baking; however, nearly 80% also admitted to using baking powder, which is itself a bulking agent.



The trend can also be observed in case of flavor enhancers. Some 69% claim not to use any kind of flavor enhancers, while more than 60% of respondents admitted to using products such as bouillon cubes, which contain enhancers.

The percentages shed light on how unaware the Hungarian public is of what is considered an additive, despite its negative attitudes towards them, internet researcher and consultancy eNet says.

The study also investigated the rejection of specific additives. Six out of ten adults tend to read the ingredients of the foods they buy, rejecting texture and consistency enhancers most, and sweeteners least.