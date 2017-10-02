GKI projects GDP growth of 3.8%

BBJ

Given the high rate of investments in Hungary, GKI economic research institute raised its GDP growth forecast from 3.5 to 3.8% for this year and next. Despite the positive outlook, there are long-term risks too.

Both the budget deficit and government debt are showing positive trends and inflation will be no more than 3% annually, online portal index.hu reports, quoting GKI figures. The unemployment rate is set to fall to about 4.2% in 2017 and 4% in 2018, GKI said.

GKI expects gross wages to grow 13% and real wages to rise 10-11% in 2017, noting that purchasing power will increase at a considerably lower pace. In 2018, gross wages will grow 7% and real wages by just 4% as inflation is expected to accelerate. Consumption is set to grow 3.5% this year compared to 4.2% in 2016, and will slow to 3% in 2018, GKI said. As the new EU investment funding cycle picks up speed, investment volume is expected to grow at least 20% this year and 9% in 2018.

GKI forecasts construction sector output growth of 23% in 2017 and 12% in 2018. Industrial output is set to grow around 5% both this year and in 2018. Retail sales volume is expected to increase 4.5% this year and 3.5% in 2018. In the farm sector, GKI projects output will fall by 10% this year but grow by 5% in 2018.

Given the profound changes expected in the EU in the near future, the Hungarian government will need to take a decision regarding its EU policy, including joining the euro zone. If not, Hungary risks drifting to the periphery of the EU, GKI warns.