Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

GKI predicts 2018 GDP growth close to 4%

 BBJ
 Monday, March 5, 2018, 07:13

The GDP growth of 4% last year can continue this year too. While the 17% increase in investments in 2017 will slow down to about half of it this year, the rise of consumption over 4% will remain unchanged, according to research institute GKI.

In 2017 the Hungarian economy expanded faster than expected, by 4%. Although this rate is much higher than the EU average of 2.6 %, it is only moderate in the CEE region. The GDP growth rate may be close to 4% in 2018 as well, GKI says.

Although developments in the general government budget differed significantly from those envisaged in the budget in 2017, there was no review of the 2018 budget. As a result, probably the third highest deficit in the EU (2.4 % of GDP) is planned in Hungary in 2018, without sufficient reserves for the future.

The  expansion  of  EU  transfers  to  the  Hungarian  economy  and  the  purchasing  power  of households will slow down markedly in 2018, but their rate of increase remains fast. As a result of this, the growth  rate  of  investments  will  be  roughly  halved.  This  will  primarily  affect  public  investments  that increased by nearly 60% in 2017.

The growth rate of the business sector will not reach its 2017 figure of 14% either. The growth rate of gross earnings will also slow down significantly, from 13% in 2017 to 7% in 2018.

Although the minimum wage will increase “only” by 8% in 2018  after  15%  last  year,  exerting  a smaller  impact  on  wage  increases  this year,  labor shortages and the election year will still have significant effects on them, GKI says.

 

 


Related articles