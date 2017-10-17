Gender Equality Index 2017: Moving forward, very slowly

Levente Hörömpöli-Tóth

According to the updated Gender Equality Index, the EU’s score has only slightly improved in the past ten years and the overall picture shows that inequality prevails across all areas of life. In fact, in certain cases the situation has even got worse. Hungary scores particularly poorly.

Věra Jourová, European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality.

Hungary has been in the lower reaches of the chart ever since the GEI was first recorded in 2005. According to the latest standings, the country is second from last at 50.8 which is somewhat better than the 2005 score of 49.5, but it marks no major improvement. It should be of little comfort that all of the regional peers are also well below the EU average, with score ranging from 52 to 58.



“We are moving forward at a snail’s pace,” says Virginija Langbakk, director of the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE). “We are still a long way off from reaching a gender-equal society and all countries in the European Union have room to improve. In some areas, the gaps are even bigger than ten years ago.”

Indeed, the EU’s score as a whole is just four points higher than a decade ago, at 66.2 on a scale that goes up to 100. The top performing country is Sweden with a score of 82.6, while Greece is bottom with 50 points. The award for the most improved country goes to Italy, which made a big leap and gained 12.9 points to place itself at 14th on the ranking.

“The new results of the Gender Equality Index show that, across all areas of life, inequality prevails,” Věra Jourová, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality acknowledges. Only one man in three engages daily in cooking and housework, compared to the vast majority of women (79%). Men also have more time for sporting, cultural and leisure activities. Migrant women have an especially high burden when it comes to caring for family members, compared to women born in the EU (46% and 38% respectively).

The biggest boost for gender equality over the last ten years has been in the area of decision-making, especially in the private sector. That said, and despite an improvement of nearly 10 points over the past decade, at 48.5, it still has the lowest score.