Food, household chemicals fueled retail growth in Q4

 BBJ
 Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 09:00

Hungarian retail sales on the food, household chemicals and cosmetics market grew by 8.2% in value in the fourth quarter of 2017, year-on-year, which is double the European average, says market researcher Nielsen, cited by business news portal vg.hu.

In the fourth quarter of last year, European average retail sales growth was 4.4% compared to one year before. Hungarian growth was much higher, at 8.2% in the quarter, preceded only by Turkey, according to the "Growth Reporter" quarterly analysis of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector by Nielsen.

In volume, retail sales grew by 3.6% in Hungary in Q4 2017, while the European average was 1.8% year-on-year. In terms of value, the food market in Hungary grew by 8.7%, and the household chemicals market by 7.6%. This was the highest growth in the last two years on both markets.

The strong Q4 growth resulted in a 5.9% full-year growth on the FMCG market in 2017, vg.hu notes, more than double the 2016 growth of 2.8%. The main driver was the food market, which expanded 6.2% last year, compared to 2.3% in 2016. The household chemicals market grew by 4.6%.

The trends were similar on the European market, where the food and household chemicals market grew by 3.1% last year, up from 1.6% in 2016.

According to its website, the Nielsen Growth Reporter compares overall market dynamics (value and unit growth) in the FMCG sector across Europe. It is based on the sales measurement that Nielsen performs in 21 European markets, and covers sales in grocery, hypermarket, supermarket, discount and convenience channels, based on the widest possible basket of product categories.

 

 


Related articles

  • Economy

    KSH confirms 4.4% GDP growth in fourth quarter

    The volume of Hungaryʼs gross domestic product (GDP) rose 4.4% year-on-year in the fourth quarter and 4.0% in the full year of 2017, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) confirmed in a second, detailed reading of data on Tuesday. The primary contributors to growth in Q4 were market-based services and construction.

     Tue, Mar. 6, 2018, 10:52
  • Finance

    Banksʼ retail lending stock edges up in January

    The retail lending stock of Hungarian banks edged up HUF 4.3 billion to HUF 5.811 trillion in January from the previous month, according to fresh data from the National Bank of Hungary (MNB). Transactions increased the stock of loans by HUF 4.8 bln, while revaluations reduced it by HUF 0.5 bln.

     Mon, Mar. 5, 2018, 13:09
  • Economy

    Hungarian retail sales rise 7.5% y-o-y in January

    In January 2018, the volume of sales in retail shops, according to both raw and calendar-adjusted data, grew by 7.5% compared to the same month last year, shows a first flash estimate of monthly figures for the Hungarian retail trade from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

     Mon, Mar. 5, 2018, 11:05
  • Analysis

    GKI predicts 2018 GDP growth close to 4%

    The GDP growth of 4% seen last year may be repeated this year, according to research institute GKI. While the 17% increase in investments in 2017 will slow down to about half that amount this year, GKI says the rise in consumption of over 4% will be maintained.

     Mon, Mar. 5, 2018, 07:13
  • Economy

    December retail sales up 5% y-o-y to HUF 1,072 bln

    In December 2017, the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 5.0% according to raw data, and by 6.1% adjusted for calendar effects, reveals a second estimate of retail data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH). In 2017 as a whole, the volume of sales – also according to calendar-adjusted data – was 4.9% higher than in 2016.

     Thu, Feb. 22, 2018, 13:24
  • Analysis

    Online shopping growth stalls in 2017

    Online sales continue to grow faster in Hungary than regular retail sales; however, figures from last year reveal that the pace of online growth is slowing compared to preceding years, according to research by GKI Digital and price comparison site Árukereső.hu.

     Thu, Feb. 22, 2018, 07:51
  • Economy

    Wage growth reaches 13.5% y-o-y in December

    Average gross nominal wages for full-time employees in Hungary rose 13.5% year-on-year to HUF 327,713 in December, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Tuesday in a first release of earnings data. For the full year of 2017, the average gross wage rose 12.9% to HUF 297,017.

     Tue, Feb. 20, 2018, 10:58
  • Economy

    Net sales of retail govʼt securities top HUF 200 bln in January

    Net sales of forint-denominated government securities targeted at retail investors came to HUF 204.8 billion in January, bringing the total stock to some HUF 7.007 trillion at the end of the month, the Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) said on Wednesday.   

     Thu, Feb. 15, 2018, 09:00
  • Economy

    Flash estimate: GDP growth 4.4% in Q4

    The gross domestic product of Hungary grew by 4.4% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to raw data in a flash estimate released today by the Central Statistical Office (KSH). The main contributors to growth were market-based services and construction. In 2017 as a whole, GDP growth was 4.0%.

     Wed, Feb. 14, 2018, 10:02
  • Economy

    EC ups Hungary 2018 GDP growth forecast to 3.7%

    The European Commission (EC) raised its projection for Hungaryʼs GDP growth this year to 3.7% in a fresh forecast yesterday. The projection was raised from 3.6% in the previous forecast released in November. The EC publishes such forecasts three times a year.   

     Thu, Feb. 8, 2018, 09:30