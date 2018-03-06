Food and chemicals fueled retail growth in Q4

Hungarian retail sales on the food and chemicals market grew 8.2% in value in Q4 2017 year-on-year, which is double the European average, Nielsen market researcher says, cited by business portal vg.hu.

In the fourth quarter of last year, the European average retail sales growth was 4.4%, compared to one year before. Hungarian growth has been much higher, preceded only by Turkey, "Growth Reporter" quarterly analysis by Nielsen shows.

In volume, retail sales grew 3.6% in Hungary, while the European average was 1.8% y.o.y. As for value, the food market in Hungary grew 8.7%, and the chemicals market 7.6%. This was the highest growth in the last two years on both markets.

The strong Q4 growth resulted in a 5.9% full-year growth on the daily consumer products market in 2017, vg.hu shows. The main driver was the food market, which expanded 6.2% last year, compared to 2.3% in 2016.

The chemicals market grew by 4.6%. The trends are similar in the European market, where the food and chemicals market grew by 3.1% last year, up from 1.6% in 2016.