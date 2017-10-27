Fidesz-KDNP leading comfortably

BBJ

The popularity of the governing Fidesz-KDNP coalition has grown during the summer, both among all voters and committed, according to pollster Tárki. But a different poll shows that more than half of Hungarians cannot choose a party with whom they can fully identify.

Between July 2015 and October 2017, the support of Fidesz-KDNP has grown by 17% among all voters and 20% among the committed, reaching 39% and 59% respectively. What is more, the governing coalition parties has managed to attract supporters from the undecided, according to figures released by Tárki and published by hvg.hu.

The position of Jobbik weakened from 11% in July among all voters to 10% in October. The decrease was higher among committed voters, from 17% down to 15%. The support of the Socialist Party (MSZP) was basically stagnating, at 8% in October among all voters (inching up from 7% in July) and 12% among the committed (11% in July). As for other opposition parties, only the Democratic Coalition (DK) now reaches the threshold for entering the Parliament, standing at 5% among committed voters, but 3% among all voters. According to Tárki, those undecided or with no party preference amounted to 36% in July and 34% in October.

HVG also presented the results of research conducted by the National University of Public Service that shows 55.2% of respondents cannot pick one party which they can identify with, while 54.4% said that they would be disadvanteged if they expressed their political opinion. Almost half, 48.6% said they agree that democracy is functioning well in Hungary. One-third of those aged 18-29 are not interested in public matters, the research shows.