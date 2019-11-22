Expected duration of working life below EU avg

Bence Gaál

The expected duration of working life of people in Hungary stood at 34.1 years, well below the EU average of 36.2 years, according to a survey by statistical agency Eurostat.

Image: Eurostat

Eurostat defines the expected duration as the number of years that 15-year-olds are expected to work in their life.

Men are expected to work longer than women, both in Hungary and in Europe. Males have an expected working life of 36.9 years in Hungary, which is still significantly lower than the EU average of 38.6 years. Women are expected to work for 31.1 years in Hungary, also below the EU average, which stands at 33.7 years.

The expected duration of working life varied among other member states, from 31.8 years in Italy, 32.4 in Croatia and 32.9 in Greece to 39.9 years in Denmark, 40.5 in the Netherlands and 41.9 in Sweden, Eurostat says.