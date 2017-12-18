EU statistics reveal high job vacancy rate in Hungary

BBJ

The job vacancy rate in the euro area (EA19) was 1.9% in the third quarter of 2017, up from 1.6%, year-on-year. In Hungary the rate is well above 2%, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In all 28 European Union countries, the job vacancy rate was 2.0% in the third quarter of 2017, stable compared with the previous quarter but up from 1.7% in the third quarter of 2016.

In the euro area, the job vacancy rate in the third quarter of 2017 was 1.6% in industry and construction, and 2.2% in services. In the EU28, the rate was 1.7% in industry and construction, and 2.3% in services.

Among the Member States for which comparable data are available, the highest job vacancy rates in the third quarter of 2017 were recorded in the Czech Republic (4.1%), Belgium (3.6%), Germany (2.7%), Austria and the United Kingdom (both 2.6%), the Netherlands (2.5%) and Hungary (2.4%). In contrast, the lowest rates were observed in Greece (0.5%), Bulgaria and Spain (both 0.8%), and Portugal (0.9%).

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year and among the Member States for which data are comparable over time, the job vacancy rate in the third quarter of 2017 rose in 22 Member States, remained stable in two, and fell in Greece (-0.3 percentage points), Romania (-0.2 pp) and Cyprus (-0.1 pp). The largest increases were registered in the Czech Republic (+1.0 pp), Belgium and Austria (both +0.7 pp), Slovenia (+0.6 pp) and the Netherlands (+0.5 pp).

The full report is available here.