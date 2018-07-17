Education highs and lows in Hungary

BBJ

Education statistics in Hungary show a mixed picture. While the rate of employment for recent graduates is among the highest in Europe, the rate of early leavers from education is also rising.

In 2017, more than 80% of recent graduates in the EU were employed. This is the fourth consecutive year that the rate of employment for recent graduates has risen, reversing the decreases seen between 2008 and 2013, Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU, shows.

Recent graduates refer to people aged 20-34, who are not in education and training, and who completed their education at most three years ago. The education level considered is at least upper-secondary education, so also includes tertiary education. Malta (95%), Germany (91%), the Netherlands and Czech Republic (both 90%) recorded the highest employment rates for recent graduates. Hungary ranked ninth on the list, with an 84.7% rate.

Looking at specific figures related to education in Hungary, the rate of early leavers has been continuously rising from 2014, while the EU average rate shows a decreasing trend. Last year, this rate was 12.5% of the population aged 18-24, compared to 10.6% at EU level.



Another decreasing indicator in Hungary is the rate of people with tertiary educational attainment among the population aged 30-34. While in the EU, this is growing, last year at 39.9%, in Hungary it has been dropping since 2014, reaching 32.1% in 2017. When recent graduates are looking for work, the educational attainment level plays a key role, Eurostat notes.