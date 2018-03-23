Death rate slows in January

BBJ

Preliminary data show that in January 2018 the number of live births was nearly the same as in January 2017. The number of deaths fell significantly, meanwhile, by 24% compared to the extremely high figure in January 2017. As a result, in the first month of the year, the natural decrease was half the rate of a year earlier.

In January 2018, some 7,738 children were born, which was almost the same as the figure in January 2017 (0.1% fewer), according to the latest figures from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The number of deaths was 11,291 during the month, numerically 3,578 fewer compared to the extremely high base in January of the previous year.

As a result of the significant fall in the number of deaths, Hungaryʼs natural decrease - the number of deaths minus the number of live births - exactly halved to 3,553, compared to 7,121 in January 2017.

There were 9.3 live births and 13.6 deaths per thousand inhabitants in January. The number of infant deaths was 2.2 per thousand live births in the first month of 2018.

The number of marriages decreased by 2.6% in January, with the 1,460 marriages registered being 39 fewer than in January 2017.

Data for births, deaths and marriages in January–February 2018 will be published by the KSH on April 26.