Companies more optimistic about business prospects - survey

MTI – Econews

Companies see further improvement in their business position in 2019, according to a representative survey by GVI, the economic research institute of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MKIK), GVI told state news agency MTI at the weekend.

The survey shows that the ratio of companies projecting an improvement in their business position in the first half of 2019 exceeds the share of those expecting to see a deterioration by 59 percentage points, says the report.



Companies are also optimistic on headcount changes, with the number of those planning new hires exceeding that of firms planning lay-offs by 38 percentage points.

Although the surveyʼs unadjusted data points to a 2.4% increase in employment next year, the estimate based on adjusted data suggests that companies will not be able to further increase their headcounts, MKIK GVI noted.

The adjusted estimate shows employment is only expected to grow in the industrial sector, with construction and commercial companies facing hiring difficulties, the institute added.

The survey was based on interviews with 6,781 company managers, conducted in September and October.