Commuting to work takes longer in capital

Bence Gaál

Some people living and working in Budapest actually spend more time getting to and from work than those who commute between two settlements every day, according to countrywide research by online jobs portal profession.hu.

The research says that intensifying traffic around Christmas worsens the situation, with more than half of Budapest residents spending at least 45 minutes getting to work, whereas only 37% of people who live in cities and towns outside of the capital spend that much time commuting, even though more of them travel to other communities for work every day.

Some 75% of respondents live in Budapest or other cities, meaning that in most cases they do not have to commute to other towns due to the abundance of local workplaces. Even so, getting to work in Budapest takes more time than elsewhere.

Only 25% of those surveyed live in a different town than the location of their work. The likelihood of people staying in the same place for work grows proportionally with the size of the settlement. Only 6% of those who live in Budapest work elsewhere, while 47% of those living in small towns and villages travel to other settlements for work.

Some 31% of those surveyed use a car to get to work, with the other 69% preferring other forms of transport. Public transport is the most popular form in Budapest, with 67% of Budapest residents using it. In the countryside, the transport network is not as developed as in the capital, with 37% using cars, 21% bicycles, and only 20% local buses. However, results suggest that those who choose to ride bicycles may have environmental reasons as well, with every second cyclist refusing to use a car, even if it was possible. A total of 62% said they are satisfied with current transportation options.

Nearly half of respondents say getting to work takes less than 30 minutes every day, but approximately one-third claim that it may take between 45 and 120 minutes of their time, with 5% having to travel more than three hours in total. About 56% of Budapest citizens spend 45-120 minutes per day getting to work, roughly the same amount as commuters traveling between settlements.