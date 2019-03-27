Cloud tech spreading, security remains challenge

Bence Gaál

An increasing number of companies have started placing their critical operational processes into clouds, yet challenges related to cloud-based technologies are still considerable, according to the Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report 2019.

The research, conducted for the second year running, reveals that 72% of respondents now believe that a public cloud is safer than their own company database, and hence they upload their data onto a cloud. Still, the lack of transparency makes it difficult for companies to understand where and how their data is being handled in the cloud, the report notes.

Between 2018 and 2020, the number of companies storing at least half of their data on a cloud is expected to grow 3.5-fold. Additionally, some 71% of firms claim that the majority of their data stored in the cloud contains sensitive information, up from 50% last year.

On the other hand, 92% of those surveyed say they are worried about their employeesʼ compliance with cloud security measures regarding data protection.

"The conclusions of the Oracle-KPMG report offer CEE leaders a peek into the future, which is worth using," says Gusztáv Szuhai of Oracleʼs security business unit. "With a certain amount of delay, the same cloud usage trends and related problems will be prevalent in Hungary. Letʼs say that we have more time to informedly prepare for the times when Hungarian companies, and even public administration, will run business-critical applications through clouds."