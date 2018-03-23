Clocks move forward Sunday - saving money!

BBJ

This weekend clocks move forward one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday morning as daylight savings time kicks in. According to MAVIR, the Hungarian transmission system operator, shifting from winter to summer time and back saves as much as HUF 4-5 billion a year in Hungary.

MAVIR specialists have been collecting and analyzing energy consumption data since 1949, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Turning the clocks backwards and forwards twice a year means that during summer Hungarians consume around 100-120 GWh less electrical energy, which corresponds to the annual consumption of 30,000-40,000 households, amounting to HUF 4-5 billion.

Most of the savings are made in households, and at construction sites, institutions and services with extended working hours, as well as in lighting public institutions. Comparing consumption before and after the shift, the daily decrease is 1.5-3% (2,000-4,000 MWh), MAVIR says.