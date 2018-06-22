Chinese tourism to Hungary rising sharply

Bence Gaál

The European Travel Commission (ETC)’s monitoring of Chinese air traveler trends has revealed the extent of growth of Chinese tourism in Europe, with Hungary producing particularly strong numbers.

According to ETC and travel analytics specialists ForwardKeys, Chinese arrivals in Europe were up 9.5% in the first four months of 2018, compared to the equivalent period of last year. In terms of growth, Hungary performed particularly well, with Chinese arrivals up 15.2%. Only two countries, Turkey and Ukraine, produced stronger growth.



In terms of total arrivals, Hungary came second in the CEE region, behind Czech Republic. “Summer break” bookings for July and August are also on the rise. The CEE region outperformed all other regions with bookings up 32.5% ahead of last year.

ETC’s executive director Eduardo Santander is optimistic about the findings.

“We firmly believe that monitoring Chinese air travel trends will help the European tourism industry better understand Chinese visitors and enable it to offer them the best experiences. Doing so will reinforce ETC’s and the European Commission’s efforts to secure Europe’s position as the No. 1 tourism destination worldwide,” he says in a statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.