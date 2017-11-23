Births and deaths down, marriages up in September

BBJ

In September 2017, there were 5.4% fewer live births and 4.1% fewer deaths than in the same month of 2016. In the first nine months of the year, live births were down 1.2% on January-September 2016, but deaths rose by 5.9% due to a significant surplus at the beginning of the year, a first release of data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) shows.

In September 2017, 8,131 children were born, 5.4% fewer than in September 2016. The number of deaths in the month was 9,530, a decrease of 4.1% compared to September of the previous year.

As a result, the natural decrease - obtained by subtracting the birth rate from the mortality rate - was 1,399 persons, an increase of 4.4% year-on-year.

At the same time, KSH data show, the number of marriages increased, with 6,732 marriages registered in September, 2.8% more than in September last year.

In January–September 2017, a total of 68,339 children were born, 1.2% fewer than in the first nine months of 2016.

The year 2016 was a leap year, however, and thus the examined period was one day shorter this year. Taking this into account, the leap day-adjusted number of births decreased slightly less, by 0.8%.

In January 0.4% and in May 10% more children were born, while in all other months, the number of births was lower than in the corresponding months of 2016. The largest drop of 5.4% occurred in September.

A total of 98,833 Hungarians died in January–September 2017, an increase of 5.9% on the same period of 2016.

The most significant increase in deaths was seen in January–February 2017, when 25% more Hungarians died on average.

As a result of more deaths and fewer live births in the first nine months, the natural decrease grew from 24,191 in January–September 2016 to 30,494 persons in the first nine months of 2017, an increase of 26%.

The number of infant deaths was 3.4 per thousand live births in the first nine months of the year, a slight decrease year-on-year.

Regionally, the number of births increased the most in Southern Great Plain (2.9%), and fell the most in Central Hungary (3.3%).

The number of deaths increased in every region, the most in Southern Transdanubia (7.4%) and the least in Northern Great Plain (3.5%).

The trend of an increasing number of marriages, lasting since 2011, came to an end. The 42,808 marriages registered in the first nine months of this year was 1.9% fewer than in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Figures for births, deaths and marriages in January–October 2017 will be published by the KSH on December 21.