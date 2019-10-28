52% of disabled in Hungary face financial difficulties

Bence Gaál

Some 52% of people living with disabilities in Hungary lived in households that faced financial difficulties in 2017, according to a recent report by Eurostat, the EU’s statistical body.

Image: Shutterstock.com

The report says that 29.6% of adults in the EU with a disability lived in households that reported difficulties in making ends meet, compared with 18.7% among the adult population with no disability.

The proportion of people with a disability who faced financial difficulties was above 50% in Greece (82.1%), Bulgaria (71.8%), Croatia (56.6%), Latvia (53.1%), Cyprus (52.2%), and Hungary (52%) in 2017. It was below 20% in Sweden (16.1%), Denmark (16%), Luxembourg (15.9%), Austria (15.7%), Germany (12.9%), and Finland (10.3%).

In most countries, people with disabilities live in households where housing costs place a heavier burden on disposable income, Eurostat notes. In the EU in 2017, the housing overburden rate was 12.5% for people with a disability, compared with 9.9% for those without.

The housing cost overburden rate for people with a disability ranged from 1.8% in Malta and 2.7% in Cyprus, to more than 20% in Germany, Denmark and Bulgaria, and more than 30% in Greece. The rate was 12.2% in Hungary.