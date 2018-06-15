1 in 5 young Hungarian women neither work nor study

BBJ

The rate of young Hungarians who are neither in employment nor education is at the average European level. However, there is a strong gender imbalance, with twice as many women as men falling into the category.

More than 38 million people aged 18-24 live in the European Union. The vast majority of these young people are in education or training and/or in employment.

In 2017, 40.4% in the age range said that they were in education, 27.4% stated they were in employment and a further 17.8% that they were in a mix of education and employment. This means that last year, 14.3% of young people aged 18-24 in the EU were NEET, that is, neither in employment nor in education or training.

Since 2012, the proportion of 18-24 year old NEETs in the EU has decreased continuously, from a high point of 17.2% to the current level of nearly 5.5 million, which is roughly similar to the pre-crisis levels up to 2008.

Hungary is positioned very close to the average rate, with 14.1%. Within this, males represent 9.8% and females a much higher rate, 18.7%. This is mainly due to the fact that many women who give birth at a relatively young age do not return to work or continue their studies.

The largest share of NEET in this age group was measured in Italy, with one in four (25.7%).Other poor performers are Greece (21.4%), Croatia (20.2%), Romania (19.3%) and Bulgaria (18.6%).

In contrast, the lowest proportion of NEETs aged 18-24 was recorded in the Netherlands (5.3%), ahead of Slovenia (8%), Austria (8.1%), Czech Republic (8.3%), Malta (8.5%), and Germany (8.6%).