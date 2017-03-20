Wizz Air names new Executive Vice President and COO

BBJ

Diederik Pen has been appointed the Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of Hungarian low-fare airline Wizz Air, taking effect from April 1, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Pen joined Wizz Air in January 2013 as chief operations officer and has led the company’s operations team to deliver best-in-class, lowest cost and reliable operations for the airline, the company says. As part of the executive team, he will be based in Budapest and will report to the CEO.

“We are pleased to announce the promotion of Diederik Pen to the position of executive vice president and chief operations officer,” says CEO József Váradi. “Diederik has played an important role in the successful delivery of significant growth and development of the business over the past four years. His promotion reflects the importance of a strong operations team to delivering 20% capacity growth in the current financial year and extending base operations to 28 cities in 15 countries in 2017, while maintaining best-in-class utilization and flight reliability. We look forward to Diederik’s continued and valued contribution to the business in his [new] role.”