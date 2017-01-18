TriGránit Hungary welcomes new HR chief

BBJ

Tamás Páldi, MD, has been appointed Human Resources Director at TriGránit Hungary, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

In his new role, Páldi will be responsible for TriGránit’s full scope of activities relating to HR, including manpower management, organizational effectiveness, training & development, performance management, compensation & benefits, and labor relations. He will also supervise and coordinate HR activities in all TriGránit offices - Budapest, Bratislava, Kraków and Warsaw.

Prior to joining TriGránit, Páldi spent seven years at U.S.-based pharmaceuticals firm Eli Lilly & Company, and five years at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries as HR Director. His responsibilities covered all aspects of strategic HR, and he was a member of the senior teams at both companies.

Between 1995 and 2002, Páldi performed various sales and marketing activities at Eli Lilly, where he had full responsibility for Lilly’s hospital injectable and oncology activities.

Before joining the business sector, Páldi worked as a medical doctor with clinical practice for nine years. He studied medicine at Semmelweis University of Medical Sciences in Budapest, Hungary.

“Backed by the new owner, we started to restructure the company a year ago. Since the acquisition, TriGránit is on a growing path with a vision to build one of the largest integrated real estate platforms in the CE region. In line with our strategic aims, we decided to strengthen our HR activities with an HR Director,” said TriGránit CEO Árpád Török.

TriGránit was acquired by TPG Real Estate, a global private investment firm, in late 2015.

