TriGránit chief named ‘most inspiring’ CEO

BBJ

Árpád Török, Chief Executive Officer of real estate developer TriGránit Hungary, has been named the Most Inspiring Real Estate CEO in 2016 by Global Brands Magazine, according to a press release issued yesterday.

The Leadership Awards of the global brand medium aim to identify and acknowledge the significance of exceptional service delivery and inspirational leadership, the press statement says.

The company recalls that Török has received accolades in recognition of his professional achievements from several independent media in the past, including CEO of the Year 2016 from Finance Monthly and the Industry Leadership Award from CIJ Journal in 2011.

“Being chosen as the most inspiring real estate personality is a great honor and acknowledgment, as I personally think inspiration is a must for moving forward and reaching exceptional results both on the personal and corporate level,” commented Török.

The Global Brands awards were established with the aim of honoring excellence in performance and rewarding companies and exceptional personalities across different sectors, the press statement says, adding that the awards honor companies and leaders who have performed extraordinarily well in fields such as finance, education, real estate or technology.

Nominations are accepted from companies throughout the year across a wide range of categories, and are judged by an independent external research agency. Backing the nomination itself, data is collected by the magazine’s team from different sources including third-party data providers and annual reports.