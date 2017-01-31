Trend Micro welcomes new regional director

BBJ

Paweł Malak has been appointed regional sales director at IT security firm Trend Micro, taking effect from the beginning of January, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal on Monday.

Malak, who succeeds Michał Jarski in the position, will be responsible for boosting the company’s growth in the Central and East European region. Malak has years of professional experience and has held numerous leading positions in the IT sector, the press statement says.

In the past five years, Malak has worked for Cisco as sales director for the EMEA region. Before that, he was CEO of Cisco Systems Poland, after working as country director at McAfee Poland.

“In the past two years we have made significant investments in CEE markets and we have gone through significant development with the leadership of our previous regional director, Michał Jarski… I am happy to welcome Paweł Malak to our team, who is expected to further strengthen the position of Trend Micro in the region,” said Patrick Dalvinck, Vice President Continental Europe at Trend Micro.