Shell Hungary names new head of executive board

BBJ

Andrea Bujdosó has been appointed head of the board of directors at Shell Hungary, taking effect from February 1, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal on Monday.

Bujdosó joined Shell in 2009, and has since held various local and international leading positions in the corporate segment, chiefly working on improving euroShell card offers for B2B clients, the press statement said.

With experience in sales, Bujdosó will retain her position as leader of the sales excellence program for the Shell retail cards business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.