Schoenherr law firm announces three promotions

BBJ

Banking and finance lawyer Gergely Szalóki has been promoted from legal expert to local partner at Schoenherr in Budapest, as a step in strengthening the law firm’s capabilities in the CEE region, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. Additionally, Soňa Hekelová was promoted to managing partner of the Bratislava office, and Barbara Jóźwik to counsel in Warsaw.

Szalóki specializes in banking & finance and capital markets, and also deals with insurance regulatory issues. He has been involved in numerous major transactions for both domestic and foreign clients in the financial industry, and also advises on the borrower side.

Szalóki is continuously involved in bond issue transactions representing both managers and issuers, and also acts for investment funds. He holds a PhD in law from the Károli Gáspár University of the Reformed Church and an LL.M. from the Central European University in Budapest. He was admitted to the Hungarian Bar Association in 2011.

“Gergely is a key member of the stellar banking and finance team in Budapest, and over the years he has honed his legal expertise working on highly complex mandates. We are thrilled to count on his know-how and team spirit,” said Schoenherr Managing Partner Michael Lagler.

Soňa Hekelová is a partner in Schoenherr’s Bratislava office, where she specializes in corporate/M&A, banking and finance (including banking regulatory) and real estate. She advises both national and international clients on acquisitions, sales, mergers and divestitures in the Slovak Republic.

Barbara Jóźwik is a labor and employment practitioner with over 15 years of experience in all aspects of employment law. She has advised clients on employee incentive plans, remuneration and bonus arrangements, restructuring and redundancies, as well as negotiating settlements.