Schoenherr Hungary welcomes new partner

BBJ

Zita Albert joined Schoenherr, the Central and East European full-service law firm, as local partner in Budapest in February, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

(Photo: Schoenherr)

The Hungarian attorney with over 13 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and private equity transactions across the CEE region will lead Schoenherrʼs corporate M&A team in Budapest.

“In the last few years we have seen an increase in deal flow coupled with ever more intricate corporate mandates. Having advised on complex domestic and cross-border transactions, Zita brings Schoenherr a wealth of corporate experience in a range of business sectors, such as energy, banking and private equity. We are thrilled that she is strengthening our corporate M&A practice and we welcome her to the team,” commented Kinga Hetényi, managing partner of Schoenherr Hungary.

Before joining Schoenherr, Albert was a counsel in the M&A, private equity and capital markets practice groups of a leading international law firm, where she worked for more than ten years and represented major international and domestic companies and private equity firms in M&A and capital markets transactions.

Albert is a graduate of Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest, where she received her doctoral degree in law, and also attended the University of Leipzig in Germany on a year-long scholarship. A native Hungarian, Albert speaks fluent English and German.