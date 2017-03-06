Schoenherr Hungary welcomes new partner

Zita Albert joined Schoenherr, the Central and East European full-service law firm, as local partner in Budapest in February, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.
The Hungarian attorney with over 13 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and private equity transactions across the CEE region will lead Schoenherrʼs corporate M&A team in Budapest.
“In the last few years we have seen an increase in deal flow coupled with ever more intricate corporate mandates. Having advised on complex domestic and cross-border transactions, Zita brings Schoenherr a wealth of corporate experience in a range of business sectors, such as energy, banking and private equity. We are thrilled that she is strengthening our corporate M&A practice and we welcome her to the team,” commented Kinga Hetényi, managing partner of Schoenherr Hungary.
Before joining Schoenherr, Albert was a counsel in the M&A, private equity and capital markets practice groups of a leading international law firm, where she worked for more than ten years and represented major international and domestic companies and private equity firms in M&A and capital markets transactions.
Albert is a graduate of Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest, where she received her doctoral degree in law, and also attended the University of Leipzig in Germany on a year-long scholarship. A native Hungarian, Albert speaks fluent English and German.