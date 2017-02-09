Sár and Partners Attorneys at Law names new managing partner

Ildikó Komor Hennel has been appointed managing partner of Sár & Partners, taking effect from January, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

Komor Hennel joined Sár & Partners in 2000, subsequently becoming a partner in 2003. She has expertise in providing legal representation in complex lawsuits concerning the infringement of intellectual property rights.

Amongst other organizations, she is a member of the Hungarian Intellectual Property and Copyright Association, as well as the Hungarian Trademark Association. She is frequently seen in the media; recently her name appeared during the patent lawsuit against Adidas Hungary.

“With the joys of this position also comes a significantly larger workload as well as responsibility,” said Komor Hennel. “We shall continue to pay close attention to the latest market trends affecting both domestic and international intellectual property matters. We continuously strive towards constant innovation in our professional fields, as well as in the field of academics, a part of which is our lecturer’s agreement with the Law Faculty of the University of Szeged. However, our top priorities remain unchanged: the appreciation of our clients and the representation of their interests by the highest professional standards achievable,” she added.