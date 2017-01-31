Praktiker Hungary names new sales director

BBJ

László Bagaméri has been appointed sales director at Praktiker Hungary, a local D.I.Y. retail chain, taking effect February 1, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

Bagaméri is joining Praktiker from Tesco Global Stores, where he was operative director responsible for numerous regions. He also played a major role when Tesco Express, the retail chain’s smaller stores, were introduced in Hungary, opening 110 stores, according to the press release.

He has more than 20 years of experience in domestic and international retail, and has worked for multinational companies. He also gained D.I.Y. experience when working at Baumax in Kecskemét and Budapest as a store manager.

In his new position he will be responsible for leading the sales teams of 20 Praktiker stores in Hungary, following the guidance of the owners and management, in order to offer the best possible services to customers. His main tasks include increasing the efficiency of both online and offline sales channels, as well as optimizing store management, operative processes and product portfolio.

“I am proud to be joining a team and brand that was able to stay on the ground after difficult periods. Praktiker, with a Hungarian owner in the background, is offering new perspectives for workers, and renewed product portfolio for the customers,” said Bagaméri.