Orbán & Perlaki Attorneys names new partner

BBJ

Gábor Kovács has been appointed partner at Orbán & Perlaki Attorneys (OPL) as of January 1, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

Kovács started his legal career in 2007, training within PwC’s corporate law, M&A, real estate and financing practices, and later advised the CEO of a major Hungarian IT outsourcing, electronic billing and e-payment service provider for three years.

Kovács joined OPL in 2012, soon after the law firm was founded and has been closely involved in the development of the firm ever since. Throughout his time at OPL, he has carried out multiple cross-border transactions, commuting between CEE state capitals, and has worked abroad in several places across Europe, from Paris to Bucharest.

Kovács’s clients include Pannonia Ethanol, one of Europe’s biggest bioethanol producers, which he advised in several major financing and refinancing projects and transactions, as well as a number of regional companies in the agricultural and e-payment sector. He has also provided upfront representation for his clients on public policy-related matters in Brussels, and has advised clients such as Ethanol Europe, Díjnet, AgroVIR, Sparkassen and SEB.

“Gábor has been with us from the early days of our business. Over the last five years, Gábor has proven to be a great corporate lawyer with exceptional management skills. His “out-of-the-box” approach to legal business is a perfect fit for OPL and its clients. Gabor’s promotion is not only an appreciation of his achievements, but also a sign of our rapidly growing business,” said Miklós Orbán, partner at the firm.

“I consider my main task to be broadening the client base of our law firm, especially in the field of renewables and other innovative industries. At the same time, I would like to carry on supporting our growth as an independent, international corporate law firm by assisting our clients in their needs throughout the CEE region. Amongst others, our expertise in the field of privacy and ICT law provides a solid foundation to achieve these goals,” said Kovács.