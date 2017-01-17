Oppenheim Hungary welcomes new partner

BBJ

Áron László was appointed IP/IT partner at Oppenheim’s Hungarian operations, taking effect from January 1, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

László began his legal career in Oppenheim in 2002. From 2005, he worked for one of the leading Hungarian IP/IT law firms. László rejoined Oppenheim in 2014 to reinforce its industrial property practice, to which he brings extensive knowledge of trademark, design and patent law. Oppenheim’s IP/IT practice has a large caseload representing foreign clients in Hungary and includes a growing group of Hungarian clients seeking to create international brand strategies for themselves, the law firm says.

Since 2009, he has been giving seminars on EU intellectual property law at PPKE University Budapest, and his professional work has been recognized by Chambers and Partners, Legal 500, Who’s Who Legal as well as in the “World Trademark Review”.

In addition to his professional duties, László is a songwriter and guitarist with the rock band ‘Crescendo’, meaning his interest in copyright issues extends beyond business and into his personal life.

“Áron is a highly experienced and ambitious practitioner, who has proven that it entails very high efficiency benefits for our clients to have their patent, trademark and design matters handled by our firm in a ‘one-stop-shop’ system, along with their further legal matters. Áron’s election to partner is a clear message towards our clients: Oppenheim offers special attention to industrial property matters,” says Iván Bartal, leader of the IP/IT practice.