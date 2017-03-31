Novotel Budapest City welcome new director

BBJ

Jean Wendling has been appointed director at Novotel Budapest City, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal yesterday. He is joining the hotel from Sofitel Warsaw Victoria, where he was deputy director from 2013.

Wendling started his career at the Potel & Chabot catering firm in Paris, working in sales and operations. He joined AccorHotels in 2005: he started working as F&B manager at Novotel Warsaw Centrum, a 742-room hotel. Later he moved to Moscow and worked as F&B director at Novotel Sheremtyevo Airport, before being promoted to executive assistant manager.

He served in that role at the Sofitel Budapest Chain Bridge from 2010 to 2013, overseeing the F&B and sales in the MICE & Conference field.