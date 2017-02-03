Nexon names new director of sales

BBJ

Tamás Gál has been appointed director for sales and business development at Nexon Hungary, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

As the director for sales, business development and marketing, Gál’s role is to help current and future partners gather information and make decisions. “Our common development is the key to success. Before joining Nexon in 2017 I spent more than 10 years dealing with sales and development of flexible benefits, and professionally supporting enterprise level key account managers,” Gál said. He spends his free time with his children, hiking, cycling and playing floorball (indoor hockey). He also assists various sporting associations with organizing competitions.