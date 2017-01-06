Nagy és Trócsányi welcomes new partner

BBJ

Dr. Boglárka Szánthó has been promoted from associate to partner at independent law firm Nagy és Trócsányi, as of January 1, 2017, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

Szánthó is a Hungarian attorney admitted to the Budapest Bar and holds a degree from Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest. She joined Nagy és Trócsányi as a trainee in 2007 and has been with the firm ever since. She has significant experience in complex commercial litigation, domestic and international arbitration cases, and has also gained experience in M&A transactions, corporate and real estate matters. She currently focuses on construction law and successfully represents clients in complex disputes arising out of FIDIC forms of contract.

Nagy és Trócsányi was founded in 1991 with the aim of offering sophisticated legal services. The firm is the largest home-grown independent law firm in Hungary, and the only Hungarian law firm operating in New York. This gives it a deep understanding of Hungarian and international business and legal issues, according to the press release. Nagy és Trócsányi is the exclusive member firm in Hungary for Lex Mundi, the world’s leading network of independent law firms with in-depth experience in over 100 countries worldwide.