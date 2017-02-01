MVM names new economic deputy CEO

BBJ

András Huszár has been appointed economic deputy CEO of Hungarian Electricity Works (MVM), taking effect on February 1, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

Huszár has 25 years of experience in finance and economics, and has worked in the telecommunications sector, oil and gas and the stock market. His chief areas of expertise include financial stability, efficiency improvement, risk management and financing.

Huszár worked at the Budapest Stock Exchange from 1991, then joined the Deutsche Telekom Group in 1994. He worked for Hungarian oil and gas company MOL from 2001 to 2016.