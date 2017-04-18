MTel’s board of directors elects new chairman

BBJ

Magyar Telekom’s Board of Directors has elected Dr. Robert Hauber as its Chairman, who is currently Senior Vice President Finance Europe of MTelʼs parent Deutsche Telekom, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Kerstin Günther, who previously chaired the Board of Directors, resigned from her position effective from April 7, as Hauber was elected by the general meeting of April 7, 2017.

Hauber has served Deutsche Telekom for ten years as a senior finance executive in several management positions, such as a Member of the Board of Directors of T-Mobile Czech Republic, as well as Chief Financial Officer, Vice Chairman of the Executive Management Board and Member of the Board of Directors of Slovak Telekom.

Since July 2016, Hauber has served as Senior Vice President Finance Europe at Deutsche Telekom, where he is responsible for financial management in Europe.