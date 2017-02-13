Magyar Telekom names new IT chief

BBJ

Magyar Telekom, the Hungarian subsidiary of German giant Deutsche Telekom, has appointed Dr. Kim Kyllesbech Larsen as Chief Technology and IT Officer (CTIO), taking effect from April 1, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal. Larsen will also become a member of Magyar Telekom’s Management Committee.

Larsen, 52, joins the company from Deutsche Telekom, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President - Technology Economics & Transformation, as well as Technology Architecture & Innovation. Prior to this, he acted as Director of the Network Technology Office and CTIO of Ooredoo Group (formerly Qtel) in Myanmar.

From 1999 to 2012, Larsen held a number of senior management positions within the Deutsche Telekom Group, including Executive Vice President - Head of Technology Office of T-Mobile International and Head of Technology Economics & Services of Deutsche Telekom. During this time, he was responsible for the takeover of the Technology segment of Orange Netherlands, the most successful merger and integration project within Deutsche Telekom to date.

Larsen joined Deutsche Telekom following nearly a decade of academic experience in Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium and Italy. He has a MSc degree in physics and mathematics, and a PhD in physics from Aarhus University, Denmark.