LG Electronics Hungary welcomes new head

BBJ

Bumseop Lee has been appointed regional chief at LG Electronics Magyar Kft., in which position he will be responsible for the Korean companyʼs operations in 11 countries, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

In his position, Lee will be responsible for the coordination of operations in Hungary, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, Croatia, Albania, Macedonia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro and Kosovo.

Before his arrival in Hungary, Lee led the Romanian subsidiary of LG, after working for the company in Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The new managing director’s main vision is to strengthen LG’s leading position in the Central-Southern region of Europe by cultivating local talent and teamwork, as well as leveraging LG’s cutting-edge innovations.

“I am very proud to join and lead LG’s regional headquarters in Budapest. I am determined to strengthen the expertise of the local workforce, to consistently maintain the strong LG brand power, and to eventually establish LG as the number one company in the region. I believe that our industry-leading innovations will create a very good foundation to reach our goal,” said Lee. “At LG, we are committed to making both B2C and B2B consumers’ lives more convenient and more productive with our cutting-edge technologies,” he added.

Lee takes over from Youngnam Roh in the director’s chair, who is taking up a new position as Head of Home Appliance & Air Solution at the subsidiary of LG India after his successful term with LG Hungary.