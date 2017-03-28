LeasePlan Hungary welcomes new MD

BBJ

Tímea Pesti has been appointed managing director of LeasePlan Hungary, one of the leading providers of operative leasing and fleet management solutions in the country, taking effect as of April 1, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

The company said Pesti has played an important role in LeasePlan Hungary’s successes as commercial director for the last six years.

Previously, Pesti was managing director of HL Display Hungary, an in-store communications and merchandising firm which is a Swedish market-leading company. Afterwards, she was head of the Central and East European region at the same company. She then became commercial director at Novartis Hungary, the local unit of one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

“As a result of the successful commercial strategy of the last few years, we achieved 10% volume growth in 2016. I believe that building on LeasePlan’s services and its international background, we can achieve a growth greater than the market average in the future as well. By facilitating the shift to on-demand ‘mobility as a service’ solutions, LeasePlan will tap new opportunities in private leasing and SMEs,” said Pesti.

Pesti replaces Roelof Hansman, who held the position for seven years, and is leaving to move to his new role as managing director of LeasePlan Sweden.