KPMG Hungary welcomes new director

BBJ

Tünde Tóth-Zsiga has been appointed director at the Hungarian branch of KPMG, filling the position as of January 2, 2017, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Tóth-Zsigaʼs key role will be to manage Advisory engagements, as well as to develop and customize KPMG’s Business Advisory service portfolio in the Infrastructure, Energy & Government sectors, according to the release.

Tóth-Zsiga joins KPMG from the MOL Group, where, as global senior leader since 2004, she was responsible for leading areas in finance, internal audit, corporate services, IT and HR management. She started her career at the MOL Group more than 15 years ago, where she gained international experience in the fields of strategy development, change management, organizational restructuring and business process improvements. In previous years she worked as chief financial officer.

Tóth-Zsiga graduated with a degree in economics from Corvinus University of Budapest. She also completed the London Business Schoolʼs “Coaching for performance” course, and has recently started an ICF ACC executive coaching course.

KPMG is a global network of professional firms providing audit, tax and advisory services, operating in 155 countries and employing 189,000 through member firms, according to the press release. KPMG member firms in Hungary employ more than 1,000 people.