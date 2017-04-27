KPMG Hungary names new communications chief

BBJ

Gabriella Liptay has been appointed marketing and communication director of KPMG Hungary, taking effect April 18, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

With Liptay’s appointment, the company is planning to answer increasing market demands and address clients with more intensive marketing and communications, as well as supporting operations and business development on a strategic level. KPMG Hungary says it now plans to pay special attention to strategic communication, brand building and marketing in line with ambitious growth.

Liptay previously worked for the Hungarian Tourism Agency as communication director, the Design Terminal as chief of investment connections, and Libri Group and Ferenczy Museum Center as communication and marketing chief. Before this, she spent 15 years in the telecommunication sector as communications chief at numerous giants such as Ericsson Magyarország, Magyar Telekom and Invitel.