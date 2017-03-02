Kinstellar Hungary welcomes new Senior Associate

BBJ

Marcell Horváth has been appointed Senior Associate at Kinstellar Hungary, joining the law firm’s Real Estate and Construction team, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

“Marcell brings substantial experience in real estate matters, particularly in relation to construction projects,” the law firm said, adding that he has experience in advising on a variety of commercial, industrial and residential developments, including leasing, acquisitions and disposals, as well as associated litigation.

Prior to joining Kinstellar, Horváth was an in-house legal counsel at a leading European construction company for more than six years, during which he managed several high-profile civil engineering and infrastructure projects, including claim management and defect liability issues. He is seen bringing a breadth and depth of experience to Kinstellar in the real estate and construction industry, having advised from the perspective of both investor and contractor.

“Iʼm delighted to join the team. Kinstellar has the reputation and offering to be proud of across Emerging Europe and Central Asia. Iʼm looking forward to working with such a highly active and well-regarded Real Estate team as it continues to grow its presence on the market,” said Horváth.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Marcell to our expanding Real Estate team. His breadth of experience in a number of areas will be of significant value to our clients and a great asset to us as we continue to secure more mandates,” added Anthony O’Connor, Partner and Acting Head of Real Estate at Kinstellar Hungary.