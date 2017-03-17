K&H Bank names new CEO

MTI – Econews

David Moucheron has been appointed CEO of K&H Bank and head of the groupʼs country team, pending approval from the Hungarian supervisory authority, the bank told state news agency MTI today.

David Moucheron is currently CEO of CBC Banque, another unit of the Belgian KBC Group.

K&H Bankʼs current CEO Rik Scheerlinck has been appointed a member of the KBC Groupʼs Management Committee and the KBC Groupʼs CFO. He will fill his new position from May 5, 2017, after the KBC Groupʼs AGM.