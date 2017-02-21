Jeantet Budapest welcomes new attorney

BBJ

Bíborka Jójárt joined the Jeantet Budapest team as an attorney as of February; the office expects the move will reinforce its M&A and employment practices.

Jójárt has more than 14 yearsʼ experience in M&A, corporate restructuring, employment and labor law, as well as compliance.

“Bíborka’s hire is new proof of our firm’s involvement in the Hungarian and regional market, and of our capacity to attract new talents,” said François d’Ornano, who is in charge of the Central European activities of Jeantet.

Jeantet’s Budapest office opened in November 2015 and thus far has built up a team of 12 lawyers covering all fields of business law, namely corporate transactions and M&A, real estate transactions, restructuring, competition and state aid, labor law, data protection, e-trade, litigation, finance and banking, and insurance law, the company says.

The Hungarian team, managed by its partner dʼOrnano, is also active in the South-East European region, with members of the team qualified in various other jurisdictions and able to provide legal services in Hungarian, French, English, German, and Romanian.