Invitel welcomes new content services professional

BBJ

Mónika Tóth has been appointed leader of the content services team at Invitel, joining the telecommunications company from UPC with effect from April, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Tóth has almost 15 years of experience in the telecommunications sector, working in fields such as product development, content acquisition and marketing. In her new position she will be responsible for television content negotiations and contracts, as well as leading the content management team and dealing with the annual programming strategy.

“We trust in further successes and expansion in the television market, in which Mónika Tóth is having an important role assigned,” said Marianne Langsteiner, COO and board member of the Invitel Group.

“Itʼs going to be an interesting and exciting challenge for me to focus on new points of view in building up new communication and negotiation strategies for Invitel,” said Tóth.