IBM Hungary names new country leader

BBJ

Peter Rehus has been appointed Country Leader for IBM Hungary, transitioning from his previous position of SaaS Commercial Leader for IBM Cognitive Engagement Europe, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

In his new role Rehus is responsible for all client-facing activities in Hungary, covering IBMʼs entire portfolio of products and services. During his 26-year career at IBM, Rehus has held a number of management positions in software and services businesses at IBM Hungary and in the CEE region.

Rehus earned his Master of Science in Transportation Engineering from the Technical University of Budapest (now Budapest University of Technology and Economics). He holds a degree in business administration from Henley Business School in the U.K.