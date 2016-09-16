Hungarian leasing association names new General Secretary

BBJ

Zoltán Tóth has been appointed General Secretary of the Hungarian Leasing Association, taking effect as of September 15, according to a press release issued yesterday. Tóth is replacing Gábor Lévai, who is leaving the position after holding it since 2006.

The professional, who has more than two decades of experience, sees the Hungarian leasing market as being stable and on a developing track. He believes one of the most important tasks for leasing firms will be to play a key role in the asset financing of firms, aside from car financing.

Tóth worked for the Hungarian Volksbank during the 1990s, before joining MKB Euroleasing from 1997-2007, when he held several leading positions. Since 2008, he has been CEO of MKB Euroleasing Bulgaria.

“It is an honor …one of my most important tasks will be to offer all support for members of the Hungarian Leasing Association possible,” Tóth said.