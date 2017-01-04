HumanField names new director of business development

BBJ

Tibor Krasznai has been appointed director of business development at executive search firm HumanField Tanácsadó Iroda Kft., taking effect from January 1, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

Krasznai, a qualified sports manager and former professional basketball player before launching his business career, has worked with the firm for many years as leader of the executive search business development team, the press statement noted.

HumanField is one of the fastest-growing executive search companies. It is the third most significant player on the executive search market, and the leader among domestically owned companies, regarding both the number of successful executive search assignments and related turnover.