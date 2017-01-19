Hankook Tire Hungary names new managing director

BBJ

Seong Hak Hwang has been appointed managing director of Hankook Tire Hungary, the local subsidiary of the South Korean giant, as Sang Il Lee will be retiring from the position, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

Seong Hak Hwang joined the company in 1987, and worked for several years in China as a plant manager. He will be leading the only European plant of the company.

Hwang started his career as an engineer, before gaining experience in research and development, as well as product development. The company believes he is the ideal candidate for the position due to the experiences he has collected so far.

“I am very happy to start working as Managing Director in the Hungarian factory. From my long career with the company, there is no question that my outmost priority is to maintain premium quality with my work in the factory and to meet the high expectations that my predecessor has set. I am delighted to have an opportunity to be in the front line of the European automotive industry,” said Hwang.