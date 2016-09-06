Diagnoscan names new Private Business Director

BBJ

Attila Molnár has been appointed Private Business Director at medical services provider Affidea-Diagnoscan Hungary Kft., taking effect in June, according to a press release issued today.

Molnár previously worked as CEO of the Bátor Tábor Foundation, offering therapeutical camp programs to families affected by childhood cancer. His earlier experience included Global Strategy Lead of customer loyalty programs at Shell Retail, and Business Development and Big Data-related roles at IBM.

The newly formed position strengthens the commitment of Affidea-Diagnoscan towards patient-centered operations and a strategic focus on private healthcare services in Hungary, the press release said.